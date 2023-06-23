EFF resolute on continued land occupation, despite SCA ruling

Party spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said 'a regressive judgment must be fiercely confronted and contested in the streets, employing any means necessary.'

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), through its latest land invasion judgment, unleashed a dormant violence that festered beneath the surface.

Responding to the SCA's denial of its leave to appeal application, the red berets said the court's latest land occupation judgment embodied the oppressive nature of apartheid draconian laws.

The ruling prohibits the party from encouraging people to trespass private property.

The EFF had approached the appeals court after lobby group AfriForum was granted an interdict by the Pretoria High Court in 2017.

The party said it would continue in its cause, despite the ruling.

“We remain resolute urging our people to identify and occupy land wherever they deem necessary, and this is firmly rooted in our cardinal pillar number one of the EFF, and that principle that we cannot forsake,” said spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys.

“A regressive judgment must be fiercely confronted and contested on the streets, employing any means necessary.”