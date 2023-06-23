CT man arrested in connection with 8-year-old's death set to appear in court

According to reports, the boy was found dead at his friend’s home during a sleepover, with police initially reporting no suspicion of foul play.

CAPE TOWN - A suspect arrested in connection with the death of an eight-year-old boy in Kraaifontein is expected to make his first appearance in court on Friday.

The 47-year-old man was arrested on a charge of murder in Peerless Park North, on Wednesday.

The incident occurred earlier this month.

Initially, police reported that no foul play was suspected but police spokesperson Joseph Swartboooi said they are now investigating a case of murder.

“Kraaifontein police arrested and detained a 47-year-old male on a charge of murder in Drostdy Street in Peerless Park North.”

As of a few days ago, postmortem results were still outstanding, however, Swartbooi said the case will be investigated by a specialised unit.

“The investigation into the circumstances will be conducted by Kraaifontein Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit.”