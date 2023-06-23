Commercialisation of initiation schools compromising safety - Cogta

Cogta Deputy Minister Zolile Burns-Ncamashe said because the sector was mostly unregulated, many illegal initiation schools had sprung up across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said the commercialisation of initiation schools had contributed to making the traditional right of passage unsafe.

Earlier on Friday, the department launched an awareness campaign on the Customary Initiation Act, which seeks to formally regulate all initiation schools and practioners across the country.

He said through the national initiation oversight committee, all schools, facilities and people involved would be vetted against minimum standards set by the department.

"Customary initiation is one of the many facets of our cultures that shape and mould us as a people and gives us a sense of identity. Unfortunately, the customary initiation practice and more specifically male initiation is being tarnished by incidents of young men losing their lives, being abused, injured and amputated."