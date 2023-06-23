Cogta promises prosecution for operators of unregistered initiation schools

This as the department on Friday launched an awareness campaign on the Customary Initiation Act under the theme 'Preserving Lives, Promoting Customs'.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said people operating unregistered initiation schools would be prosecuted.

Going forward, the department requires all initiation schools and practitioners to register on the provincial initiation coordinating committee database.

This as the department on Friday launched an awareness campaign on the Customary Initiation Act under the theme 'Preserving Lives, Promoting Customs'.

The campaign aims to promote awareness, education, and compliance with the act, which was enacted into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.

It comes a few days after three boys were burnt to death at an initiation school in the Eastern Cape.

Cogta deputy minister Zolile Burns-Ncamashe said customary initiation has been tarnished by many incidents of initiates being abused, amputated and even dying.

"It was of utmost importance that this launch be conducted during this month to signify the collective commitment by all stakeholders in protecting our youth from any form of abuse or injury resulting from customary initiation practice."