CoCT says disaster management teams on high alert for weekend rain

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says its disaster risk management teams are on high alert as more adverse weather conditions are expected over the weekend.

It added that its officials were also still busy with mopping-up operations in various areas across the metro after the recent heavy rain and flooding.

Officials said that the extent of the damage hadn’t been determined yet known but assessments were ongoing.

Meanwhile, South African Weather Service forecaster, Kate Turner, said that some rain was expected in the metro and surrounding areas on Friday afternoon.

"There's the possibility for a little bit of a light rain coming through overnight and into Saturday morning. This is particularly just for the Cape Town area, very little amount of rain that we are expecting."

She added that a significant amount of rain is expected in the western part of the province in the coming days.