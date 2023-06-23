Changes in global oil market likely to influence petrol price drop - economist

Leading local economist, Dawie Roodt said that he suspects that a lot of Russian oil actually entered the market that we are not aware of.

JOHANNESBURG - With another small petrol price drop predicted for next month there are suspicions among some economists that this may be caused by more oil entering the global market undetected.

This would be the second consecutive drop in the petrol price after a series of big hikes this year.

"Keeping in mind that there is a cap on how much you are allowed to pay for Russian oil as well, so that in a way forces the international oil petrol price lower as well."

The final price adjustment may only reflect by Wednesday, 5 July.