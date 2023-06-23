Cederberg agri sector still tallying up cost of flood damage

Agri Western Cape CEO, Jannie Strydom, said that some farmers suffered losses mainly relating to their infrastructure damage.

CITRUSDAL - The agriculture sector in the Cederberg is still quantifying recent flood damage in the region.

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Citrusdal in particular after a section of the main access road leading into the town collapsed.

Construction workers are on-site in a bid to have at least one lane of the road reopened by next week.



Agri-Western Cape CEO, Jannie Strydom, said that some farmers suffered losses mainly relating to their infrastructure damage.

"That includes irrigation equipment along rivers and then access roads to farms, roads on farms, access to orchards, also access to towns and packing and cooling facilities."

Eskom maintenance teams were this week flown in to reconnect Citrusdal to the grid after flood damage cut power supply to the town.

Cederberg municipal officials are also assessing alternative sites where residents in low-lying areas can be moved to.

A council meeting will be convened on Monday, where it's expected that the region will be declared a local disaster area.