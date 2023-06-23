Bodies of 8 suspected illegal miners found at Germiston dump site

The police’s Brenda Muridilli said that the deceased, commonly known as zama zamas, were already in a state of decomposition.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have discovered another group of bodies of suspected illegal miners, this time at a dumping site in Germiston.

It’s understood the eight bodies were found at a wasteyard at the corner of Johann Rissik and Jackson Road, wrapped in white sacks.

The police’s Brenda Muridilli said that the deceased, commonly known as zama zamas, were already in a state of decomposition.

"SAPS Germiston members responded to a scene at a dumping site just across Rasta informal settlement. Upon arrival, they were shown eight bodies wrapped in white sacks. Police have registered an inquest for investigation to determine where the bodies were retrieved before being dumped there."

Muridilli said that it was unclear whether the decomposed bodies were linked to the discovery of 31 suspected illegal miners who died at a mine near Welkom in the Free State.

The gruesome discovery has once again underscored the prevalence of illicit mining activity in the country.