ANC in Parliament treats the recommendations of Zondo with disdain - DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it agrees with Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that Parliament will be unable to prevent another round of state capture because it has been slow to act on the recommendations of his inquiry.

This despite Parliament on Thursday hitting back at Zondo, saying it wasn’t his place to publicly criticise the legislature unless through the court.

While Parliament insists it’s taking proactive steps to tighten up on its oversight mechanisms, DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube disagrees.

Reflecting on a year since delivering his state capture recommendations, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that Parliament would once again be found wanting if state capture struck.

Gwarube said that opposition parties had been frustrated in their attempts to introduce new rules, including that opposition parties be allowed to chair some portfolio committees.

Parliament’s rules committee has also rejected a proposal for more robust questioning of ministers.

The biggest sticking point to date has been the introduction of a committee that would oversee the Presidency until an international study tour has been carried out.

"The ANC has been delaying this matter for many, many years, even before the Zondo Commission and is yet to implement this recommendation. The ANC in Parliament treats the recommendations of Zondo with disdain."

But Parliament said that this was not true and that it was developing rules and guidelines to enhance its oversight processes.