About 8% of South Africans may experience an epileptic seizure - Epilepsy SA

The organisation said half of these cases would most likely occur during childhood.

CAPE TOWN - According to Epilepsy South Africa, approximately 8% of the country’s population may experience an epileptic seizure at some point in their lives.

This as Friday marked the end of national epilepsy week. The focus of this year’s theme was to increase the understanding and acceptance of the condition.

Dr Magriet van Niekerk, a paediatric neurologist at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town said epilepsy was one of the most common chronic diseases managed by paediatricians and paediatric neurologists.

"Epilepsy is a disease characterised by the predisposition to generate epileptic seizures. Epilepsy also includes the neurobiological cognitive psychological and social consequences of this condition," said van Niekerk.

Van Niekerk said with sufficient care, patients can manage the condition.

"At Tygerberg Hospital, patients who initially had several seizures a day were able to receive the needed testing and medical treatment to control their epilepsy."

She added that it is particularly essential for children living with the disease to ensure that they are supported in their treatment journeys.

"It is important that children with epilepsy should have family and friends that are well informed about their medical condition and who can support them as needed."