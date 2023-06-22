Zondo calls for a permanent anti-state capture committee in Parliament

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said a permanent anti-state capture committee in Parliament would ensure continuous accountability.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has called for the establishment of a permanent anti-state capture committee in Parliament.

He said this committee will work exactly as the state capture commission which he chaired, with powers to hold public hearings, interview and subpoena people.

Zondo was speaking in Pretoria earlier on Thursday at a colloquium hosted by the Human Sciences Research Council.

The event marked the one-year anniversary of the final release of the Zondo Commission report.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said the effects of state capture could have been limited had the African National Congress (ANC) not used its majority in Parliament to stop earlier investigations.

In 2016, ANC MPs successfully voted against a probe that aimed to look into the Gupta brothers' alleged corrupt involvement in certain sectors of government.

Zondo said a permanent anti-state capture committee in Parliament would ensure continuous accountability.

"It is established that there is serious corruption and state capture. There is strong public opinion that might force a majority in Parliament to actually do something."

Like many commentators, Zondo said he was disappointed with the slow implementation of the state capture commission’s recommendations.