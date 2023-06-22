WC Saps caution online shoppers against scammers

The repeated warning comes after a couple in their 60s survived being robbed and attacked in Browns Farm, Philippi recently.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police said they are not discouraging people from shopping online but are advising people to act with caution.

The warning comes as police say there have been increasing reports of cases where people using online platforms to buy or sell goods have fallen victim to scammers, and it’s not the first police have made regarding online marketplace shopping.

In most cases, people are lured to make deliveries or collect goods in certain areas.

The repeated warning comes after a couple in their 60s survived being robbed and attacked in Browns Farm, Philippi recently.

According to reports, the pair had arranged to meet a man who was selling heaters, which they were interested in buying.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said online shoppers must be more vigilant.

“With this warning, SAPS by no means discourage people to make use of online platforms much as Marketplace, but to exercise caution when doing so to prevent becoming a criminal’s next victim.”

Traut said it’s advisable to arrange a meeting with a potential buyer or seller at a public place where people are around or even in front of a police station.