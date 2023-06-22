WC Premier Winde believes he's made a strong case to US for Agoa renewal

It's feared South Africa faces losing the benefits of the trade programme as a result of its relationship with Russia and its 'fence-sitting' on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde believes he's made a strong case to US officials for the renewal of the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).

Agoa is a US Trade Act that sets out to enhance market access for sub-Saharan African countries.

Winde and some officials travelled to Washington DC last week to discuss the future of the trade programme, which currently expires in 2025.

ALSO READ:

• Winde says his US trip important to ensure WC & SA remain part of Agoa Forum

• SA managing potential rift with US over alleged support of Russia

• US has no intention of moving Agoa Forum from SA, says Dirco

• US group wants SA punished over Russia relationship - report

Premier Alan Winde said that the US House Foreign Affairs Committee made it clear that Agoa came with stringent responsibilities, that beneficiary nations must strive to uphold.

It's feared South Africa faces losing the benefits of the trade programme as a result of its relationship with Russia and its "fence-sitting" on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Recently, some US lawmakers have also called for this year's Agoa Summit to be moved away from South Africa.

Winde said that he'd reassured US stakeholders of the Western Cape government’s commitment to the rule of law and its opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

South African exports to the US under Agoa reached nearly a billion dollars in the first three months of this year, making it the second-biggest beneficiary of the programme after Nigeria.