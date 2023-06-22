WC ANC admits that contesting along racial lines cost them the province

This is contained in the party’s discussion document on 'improved ANC Western Cape electoral fortunes' as well as past and next year’s elections.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape African National Congress (ANC) said that contesting along racial lines and the notion of a "swart gevaar" had cost them the province in the past.

But it said that voters were not loyal to any party and the ANC in the province would always have a "reasonable chance" to shift its political fortunes and dislodge the Democratic Alliance (DA) from power.

This is contained in the party’s discussion document on "improved ANC Western Cape electoral fortunes" as well as past and next year’s elections.

The document and the party’s electoral campaign will be up for discussion as it heads into its long-delayed provincial conference this weekend.

In its discussion document, the ANC takes an analytic look at the voting patterns of the Western Cape voter and what it calls the crucial "coloured vote".

The party said that "unfortunately", contesting along racial lines in the Western Cape had allowed political parties to justify using a "swart gevaar" perception which further polarised communities and may have handed the DA power in the past.

But the party said that who wins the province was not a foregone conclusion.

It added that the Western Cape voter had no permanent affinity to any political movement, but rewarded or punished parties according to what they were doing.

The party did note, however, that it was also clear that what the ANC did in the national office directly affected how the ANC Western Cape was received by the voters.