Tshwane Economic Development Agency denies maladministration allegations

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane Economic Development Agency (Teda) has denied allegations of maladministration levelled against the entity.

Eyewitness News is in possession of a letter drafted to the City of Tshwane by a whistleblower.

The complaint details how the Teda board has been having more quarterly meetings than required, in order to inflate their earnings.

Allegations also centre around how the acting CEO Osiame Mokoena has been colluding with the board, which gets involved in operational matters of the entity.

In the complaint sent to the office of the City of Tshwane executive mayor, Cilliers Brink, the whistleblower alleges that the agency, at some point, had more than 17 board meetings in one quarter.

According to the guidelines of the Auditor-General, a board member should be paid R3,028 per hour to attend three board meetings.

Based on the allegations, one Teda board member would walk away with close to R200,000 for attending a board meeting.

After Eyewitness News posed questions to the agency, Mokoena said a total of 16 board meetings had taken place between September 2021 and April 2023, at an average of three meetings per quarter.

Mokoena further said he received an acting CEO allowance and denied he had received an increase, as per the allegations.