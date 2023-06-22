Treasury still trying to regularise govt spending on Madiba's state funeral

It’s asking Parliament to condone an outstanding amount of R3.6 million to be funded from the National Revenue Fund.

CAPE TOWN - Almost 10 years since the death of former President Nelson Mandela, the National Treasury is still trying to regularise some of government’s expenditure on his state funeral.

The figure forms part of just over R10 million spent by the Government Communication and Information Services (GCIS).

Treasury says the unauthorised expenditure occurred because the GCIS had no budget allocation to pay for services related to Madiba’s funeral.

The National Treasury has presented Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) with unauthorised expenditure totalling R17 billion incurred by 12 government departments, some of it dating as far back as 2005.

Treasury said that because Madiba’s state funeral was held in December and after the mid-term budget, no money was allocated for this purpose.

GCIS spent R10.6 million on funeral-related costs, almost R7 million of which it was able to cover through reprioritising expenditure.

Chief director in the Treasury, Gillian Wilson, said that not all the money could be found within the communication department’s budget.

"Due to the fact that our analysis shows that the department did everything to avoid unauthorised expenditure in terms of cost savings, in terms of filling vacant positions, which was also delayed, we do recommend to the committee that this authorised expenditure be financed as a direct charge against the National Revenue Fund."

Treasury is recommending that other departments have their future years’ budgets cut, to accommodate the unauthorised spending.