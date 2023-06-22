Bongo corruption trial: State’s first witness contradicts state's main argument

Under cross-examination, the department’s head of supply chain management, Thabo Mashile, contradicted the state’s main argument, conceding that for its part, the department was happy with the price paid for the land in question, denying there were any misrepresentations.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against the former Minister of State Security and African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament (MP), Bongani Bongo, and 16 others appears to be on shaky ground, with the state’s first witness, himself, expressing doubt about it.

Bongo and his co-accused - who include his ex-wife, other state officials, businesspeople, various entities, and a lawyer - are currently on trial for fraud, corruption, money laundering and other crimes in the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

They stand accused of milking the public coffers by inflating the price of land bought by the Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlement.

The land was earmarked for building houses for RDP beneficiaries more than a decade ago.

Bongo was the head of legal services for the department at the time.

The trial kicked off on Monday and is only four days in but, so far, the state looks like it’s on the back foot.

On Monday, it needed to withdraw all charges against Bongo’s brother, Sipho Bongo, and several charges against the other accused because of the unavailability of a key witness.

And under cross-examination, the state’s first witness, the department’s head of supply chain management, Thabo Mashile, contradicted the state’s main argument.

He conceded that, for its part, the department was happy with the price paid for the land in question, further denying there were any misrepresentations.

This is in contrast to what the State says - that it was secretly hiked up.

Asked about the allegations against departmental head David Dube, who is also one of the accused, Mashile also said he didn’t think he did anything wrong.

The case is set down to run until 14 July.