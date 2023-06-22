State of disaster a possibility in WC following destructive floods, says Winde

Recently, parts of the Cape were hit hard by heavy rains which left at least two people dead and many destitute.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said there might be a need to declare a state of disaster in the province due to the recent destructive floods.

Parts of the Cape, including the Matzikama and Cape Winelands regions have been hit hard by the recent storms, which left at least two people dead, and many destitute.

The adverse weather is also estimated to have cost the provincial farming economy between three-quarters of R1 billion.

Premier, Alan Winde told Eyewitness News that although there is evidence to declare the state of disaster, he was still waiting on a full flood assessment, especially after the destruction seen in Citrusdal.

"We are still repairing at the moment, we still don't have access through Citrusdal so we are making sure that we are finishing that road. We are still opening passes every single day, another one was opened... of the 15 roads that have been opened yesterday (Wednesday)," said Winde.

