South Africa was not at fault for Warsaw debacle - Ntshavheni

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni denied claims that South Africa breached security protocols when President Cyril Ramaphosa's security detail was grounded in Poland during the African peace mission to Russia and Ukraine.

The plane charted for Ramaphosa's security contingent also carried weapons, with Polish authorities alleging the clearance papers for these were not in order.

Ntshavheni briefed the media on the recent Cabinet meeting in Pretoria on Thursday.

Ntshavheni said government would use diplomatic channels to establish what led to the standoff between Ramaphosa's security detail and Polish authorities.

While the two countries are yet to formally engage, Ntshavheni said that South Africa was not at fault.

"Everything was done according to the normal protocols that are done. And also, to be clear, the SAA [South African Airways] plane was a charter, it was not a commercial flight and the rules that apply to commercial flights do not apply to a charter flight, so they can carry whatever needs to be carried by the delegation, which they are made aware they are carrying."

Ntshavheni also hit back at critics questioning the cost of the security deployment on taxpayers.

"The security detail of the president will never give you a breakdown because next you will want to say what was their deployment and that will compromise the security of the president. It is never done."

While the South African government has described the trip as successful, Ramaphosa still faces heavy scrutiny by opposition parties who believe the mission was futile.