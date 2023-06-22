Questions being asked about when SA authorities will arrest Markus Jooste

A German court has issued a warrant of arrest for the former Steinhoff CEO, who cited a passport issue as the reason why he could not appear in court.

JOHANNESBURG - South African authorities have yet to indicate any moves to arrest former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.

A German court has now issued an arrest warrant.

With a decision to dissolve Steinhoff and gradually sell off its assets, questions are now being asked about when South African authorities will move to arrest disgraced Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.

A German court issued a warrant of arrest for the former executive, who cited a passport issue as why he could not appear in court.

A Dutch court has approved a debt restructuring plan, heralding the end of the retailer, which has survived for six years after massive fraud was revealed.

Former CEO Markus Jooste faces five counts of accounting fraud between 2011 and 2014 which were allegedly committed at various subsidiaries of Steinhoff.

During his time at the helm, the company is accused of perpetuating the biggest corporate fraud.

Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose said it's still unclear if German authorities have asked South Africa for help to have Jooste taken abroad to face criminal proceedings.

"I think you would want Markus Jooste to be prosecuted in South Africa where the bulk of the crime is committed. I think symbolically, it's important that we prosecute the crime here."

Jooste’s whereabouts remain unknown although there have been sightings in Hermanus where he owns property.