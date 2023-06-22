Parly still hasn't put measures in place to prevent state capture - Zondo

He said that the National Assembly had not implemented recommendations listed in the state capture commission reports.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that Parliament has not put any measures in place to prevent another state capture from happening again.

He said that the National Assembly had not implemented recommendations listed in the state capture commission reports.

Zondo was speaking at a Colloquium in Pretoria on Thursday morning, held to mark the one-year anniversary since the final release of the commission’s report.

The Chief Justice said that state capture left the country’s hard-earned democracy vulnerable.

He said that over the four years of hearings and interviews, the state capture commission showed that many of the country’s institutions needed either strengthening or reform.

As things stand, Zondo said that the commission’s recommendations on how to do this had not been implemented by Parliament.

"If another group of people were to do exactly what the Guptas did to pursue state capture, Parliament would still not be able to stop it, that is simply because I have seen nothing that has changed."

Zondo said that Parliament has failed in its duties to act in the best interest of the country and its people.