Over 400,000 grade 1 & 8 school applications for 2024 processed so far - GDE

The department opened the online admission applications last week, which is scheduled to close on 21 July.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it has processed over 400,000 grade one and eight applications for the 2024 academic year so far.

There are over 80 centres across the province that have been opened to assist parents with applications.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona: "And today, a total of 408,714 applications were processed by the system. This amounts to 176,975 grade 1 applications and 231,739 grade 8 applications."