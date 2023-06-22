Money determines the outcome of leadership at ANC conferences, admits WC ANC

The Western Cape ANC is expected to debate the issue at the weekend at its first provincial conference in almost eight years.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape African National Congress (ANC) has admitted that money determines the outcome of leadership at ANC conferences.

It said that in the process, "staff riders, opportunists and people completely ill-prepared" for leadership role move into various leadership positions.

The provincial ANC is the latest party structure to admit that vote buying is alive and well and has contributed to what it called the "decay" in the party.

The Western Cape ANC is expected to debate the issue at the weekend at its first provincial conference in almost eight years.

In its discussion document on vote buying and what it called the "demon of money", the province said that this had been an issue that had been with the ANC for some time.

It stated that the ANC leadership must confront and deal with this issue immediately or face further weakening of the organisation.

The Western Cape ANC joined the national structure in voicing its deep concerns about the trend also witnessed at its national conference.

The party said that the practice of vote buying and bribery of delegates and comrades, in general, had "substituted organisational principles and led to the decay of the ANC".

When the party meets to elect new leaders this weekend, it will discuss the problem of vote buying and find ways to put an end to the trend.