Mbalula accuses Magashule of mobilising ANC members to join new party

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said that there were messages doing the rounds of expelled former secretary-general Ace Magashule calling on ANC structures to leave the party.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has accused his predecessor of mobilising party members to join a new party.

Mbalula said that there were messages doing the rounds of expelled former secretary-general Ace Magashule calling on ANC structures to leave the party.

Magashule was booted from the party for failing to apologise to the ANC after he unanimously wrote a letter of suspension to party president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

READ MORE:

• ANC rushed to expel Ace Magashule from party, says Bathabile Dlamini

• Organisational discipline must be set from the top - ANC on magashule expulsion

• ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts

• ANC notes with 'heavy heart' Magashule's expulsion from party

• ANC deals Ace Magashule his expulsion card

Following his expulsion from the ANC, rumours have been doing the rounds that Magashule plans to either form a new party or join the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Mbalula said that the ANC was left with no option but to expel Magashule.

He said that the former secretary-general was given an opportunity to make things right with the organisation.

"The ANC derives no joy in the expulsion of any member. Comrade Ace was given time to mitigate against the recommended verdict."

When quizzed on whether Magashule would be given another chance by the ANC, Mbalula said that Magashule appeared to be working against the ANC.

"He's been mobilising, hard at work in the areas of the Free State, mobilising our structures to join his movement and the pronouncements that other political parties are actually talking to him."

Mbalula said that the ANC would respond once Magashule has made his next move clearer.