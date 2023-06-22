Key to fixing Eskom lies with individual power stations: Scopa's Hlengwa

Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that executives needed to 'get out of the boardroom' and work with individual power stations because 'that is where you make or break Eskom'.

JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said there was a governance crisis at Eskom and the key to fixing the utility lies with the individual power stations.

Scopa was on an oversight visit to the power utility this week.

There are still questions about corruption and badly-performing power stations.

Hlengwa said the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) cannot fight corruption at Eskom on its own.

“The SIU is doing good work, but it can't be an island of success in a sea of failure or shortcomings on the part of other law enforcement agencies."

He also said executives need to visit the individual power stations and work with them.

“We are really saying get out of the office. Get out of the boardroom and go to where your operations take place because, ultimately, that is where you make or break Eskom.

"Yes, the processes may exist at head office, but they are in a vacuum if they are not translated into practical tangible implementabilities."

