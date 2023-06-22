'Important to prosecute Jooste in SA' amid Germany's arrest warrant - Rob Rose

While a German court has issued a warrant of arrest for the ex-Steinhoff CEO, Financial Mail editor, Rob Rose believes it's symbolically important to prosecute him in SA - where the bulk of the crime was committed.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African criminal investigation into disgraced Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste is yet to see the former executive prosecuted for his crimes while a German court has issued a warrant for his arrest.

The warrant was issued two weeks ago after Jooste was a no-show at the Oldenburg regional court in April where he was set to go on trial.

Jooste faces five counts of accounting fraud between 2011 and 2014 which were allegedly committed at various subsidiaries of Steinhoff.

The company is accused of perpetuating the biggest corporate fraud during is time at the helm.

Jooste’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose said it is still unclear if German authorities have asked South Africa for help to have Jooste hauled abroad to face criminal proceedings.

"I certainly think at some stage we would collaborate with them. I think the German authorities would have to find the way through Interpol and issue an international arrest warrant and then apply for extradition. I don't think we would necessarily stand in the way.

"But I think you would want Markus Jooste to be prosecuted in South Africa where the bulk of the crime is committed. I think symbolically it's important that we prosecute the crime here."

