Govt task team to be deployed to Diepsloot to deal with issues - Ntshavheni

Disgruntled residents took their concerns over rampant crime to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that a task team would be deployed to Diepsloot to address issues plaguing the community.

The comments come after a fiery protest in the area in the north of Joburg earlier this week, which saw residents burn tyres and barricade several routes.

The disgruntled residents then took their concerns over rampant crime to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on Wednesday.

While the Diepsloot residents wait on President Cyril Ramaphosa to visit the community, government said it had begun talks on how to address the ongoing crisis.

Residents are up in arms about the high crime rate, mushrooming informal settlements and an influx of undocumented foreign nationals.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that four ministers are expected to be a part of a task team that will help find interventions, including the departments of police and home affairs.

"The four ministers will go but will not only go to listen to them but will go with concrete proposals of what is happening. The technical team is not going to work alone but with the community leaders in Diepsloot."

But community leaders have previously told Eyewitness News that Police Minister Bheki Cele was not welcome in Diepsloot, accusing him of ignoring their demands.