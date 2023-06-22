Govt defends Ramaphosa's security chief, Rhoode, over Warsaw standoff

Wally Rhoode is accused of flouting security protocol when a chartered plane with President Cyril Ramaphosa's security detail was grounded in Poland and turned back.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has closed ranks, defending President Cyril Ramaphosa's security chief, Wally Rhoode.

It comes as criticism continues to mount over the recent African peace mission to Russia and Ukraine.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and FF Plus are among parties that now want Rhoode to be hauled before Parliament to account for the diplomatic standoff in Warsaw.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that government was not investigating Rhoode's handling of the situation.

"I don't know who said General Wally Rhoode was the one who organised the logistics for travel of the delegation because it was not said here. I would not want to venture into speculation."