GDE extends closing date for 2024 online applications for Grades 1 and 8

JOHANNESBURG - Parents now have until the 21st of next month to complete their children's 2024 online applications for admission into grades one and eight.

The period which opened on the 15th of this month was initially scheduled to close on the 14th of July.

The Gauteng education department extended the closing date to give parents time to submit documents at schools after the mid-year school holidays.

The department's spokesperson, Steve Mabona said that they have noticed that some parents prefer submitting their documents at schools.

"This extension will then give parents the opportunity to submit documents after the school recess which is due to commence from the 23rd of June 2023 until the 17th of July 2023," said Mabona.