Flood-hit Citrusdal business owners hoping situation returns to normal soon

Heavy rainfall last week caused extensive damage to the town, including a section of its main road caving in.

CAPE TOWN - Citrusdal business owners are hoping the situation in the town will return to normal soon.

Technicians are currently hard at work to fix a section of the town's main road that caved in, following heavy rain in the area last week.

Business owners explained how challenging it has been to have their doors open since last week.

"It's not easy, but we try to cope. We have no choice,” said one owner.

"The big problem for the generator is the petrol," said another.

Engineers are on the ground to ensure at least one lane of the main road connecting the town to the N7 highway is safely reopened.

Displaced residents are still being housed at a local community centre where they are receiving food and other relief aid.