Eskom places security head Pillay on precautionary suspension

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has placed its head of security, Advocate Karen Pillay, on precautionary suspension.

According to News24, the suspension is related to a R500 million emergency security contract awarded to Fidelity Services to investigate coal theft at the utility.

Eskom said Pillay had been suspended to allow space for the investigation of the allegations against her.