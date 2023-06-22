Go

Eskom places security head Pillay on precautionary suspension

Eskom has placed its head of security, Advocate Karen Pillay, on precautionary suspension.

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.
Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.
22 June 2023 21:35

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has placed its head of security, Advocate Karen Pillay, on precautionary suspension.

According to News24, the suspension is related to a R500 million emergency security contract awarded to Fidelity Services to investigate coal theft at the utility.

Eskom said Pillay had been suspended to allow space for the investigation of the allegations against her.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA