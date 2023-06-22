Eskom board had no reason not to trust De Ruyter until tv interview, Scopa told

The Eskom board told Scopa that it was working well with the former CEO, with no impression that there was a 'significant trust deficit'.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom’s new board said it had no reason not to trust former CEO Andre de Ruyter, until he gave a wide-ranging interview on corruption at the power utility, to e-tv’s Annika Larsen.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) which has been on an oversight visit to the power utility this week also heard that it’s against Eskom’s employment rules to use company information for personal gain.

Since his resignation in February, De Ruyter has published a tell-all book of his three-year tenure as CEO of the beleaguered power utility.

READ MORE:

The Eskom board told Scopa that until the February interview, it was working well with De Ruyter.

“I was shocked. I did not expect that Mr De Ruyter would do what he did in terms of bypassing the board. At that point in time, I certainly did not have an impression that there is a significant trust deficit between the board and the then CEO,” said board member Claudelle von Eck.

She was backed up by another member, Fathima Gany.

“The fact that we extended his notice period by a month will be an indication that it was not a strained relationship.”

However, De Ruyter told Scopa in April that the new board’s activist style had contributed to his resignation in December.

The board has now commissioned an independent investigation by legal firm ENS to probe De Ruyter’s corruption claims.