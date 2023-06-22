Electricity restored to flood-hit Citrusdal, water supply being monitored

The Brakfontein Bridge, on the Mouton Citrus farm, being used to transport goods to and from Citrusdal is also in use again.

CAPE TOWN - Electricity has been restored to flood-stricken Citrusdal, and the Cederberg town's municipal officials are now keeping a close eye on the drinking water supply, too.

This while slowly opening up their main road to the rest of the province again.

The town's main access off the N7 highway caved in during last week's heavy rains.

Municipal manager, Gerrit Matthyse said officials were also providing food to those affected in low-lying areas.

Meetings to plan for rains forecast for next week are also underway.

“We’re doing the joint operational meeting to start planning for next week because from Tuesday to Friday next (heavy) rain is coming according to the weather bureau.”

Matthyse added that officials were also on the ground doing assessments of the town’s other infrastructure damage.

“It’s necessary in order for us to have our area declared a local disaster area, also to gather the information from farming community based on their estimations on the impact of the floods on the farming business.”

This work will include getting feedback from farmers in Wupperthal as well as from the tea and cattle farmers.