EFF on SCA land occupation ruling: Courts 'captured by the white establishment'

The Supreme Court of Appeal denied the EFF leave to appeal a judgment prohibiting the party from calling for illegal land invasions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said the Supreme Court of Appeal's latest land occupation judgment embodied the oppressive nature of draconian apartheid laws.

The appeals court denied the EFF leave to appeal a judgment prohibiting the party from calling for illegal land invasions.

This means the party cannot continue encouraging people to trespass on private property.

The EFF approached the appeal court after lobby group AfriForum was granted an interdict by the Pretoria High Court in 2017.

The party has now accused the Supreme Court of criminalising the yearning for rightful land ownership.

"AfriForum's pursuit of this interdict is marred by frivolous motives rooted in white supremacists and anti-black ideologies. It has made it abundantly clear how our courts themselves are captured by the white establishment," said the EFF's Leigh-Ann Mathys.