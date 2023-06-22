CT city authorities condemn verbal attacks of its technicians

Members of the metro's electricity team were allegedly harassed while on-site in Rondebosch East recently.

CAPE TOWN - City authorities have condemned the verbal abuse of its technicians who have been attending to infrastructure damages.

Members of the Metro's electricity team were on site in Rondebosch East recently when they were allegedly harassed.

The city’s energy head, Beverley van Reenen said residents must be patient while technicians attend to every fault.

"Due to the complexity of a particular fault and voltage of cable infrastructure, repairs and restoring of electricity supply often takes time.

"While we understand the frustration of some residents, we cannot allow our staff to be intimidated and verbally abused," said van Reenen.