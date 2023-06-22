Case against suspects linked to missing tourist, Nick Frischke, postponed

Twenty-two-year-old German tourist, Nick Frischke, has been missing since 14 February.

CAPE TOWN - The case of the five suspects linked to the disappearance of a missing German tourist has been postponed.

According to the State, there's insufficient evidence available to continue with the matter.

The group appeared virtually in the Wyngerg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Twenty-two-year-old German tourist, Nick Frischke, has been missing since 14 February.

He was last seen while hiking along the Hangberg trail in Hout Bay on the day.

The suspects were found in possession of some of his belongings, including his cell phone and his backpack.

They’ve all pleaded not guilty to harming the 22-year-old but admitted to robbing him.

The court postponed the matter to 11 July for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the Frischke’s family has reached out to civil rights organisation, Action Society, to assist with the investigation.