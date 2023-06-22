Casac: Zondo reform recommendations to prevent state capture ignored

On the first anniversary of the release of the final Zondo State Capture Commission report, constitutional scholars have decried the slow progress in holding perpetrators accountable.

JOHANNESBURG - On the first anniversary of the release of the final Zondo State Capture Commission report, constitutional scholars say little progress has been made in holding perpetrators accountable.

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) said Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s recommendations on how to reform state institutions to prevent the recurrence of state capture in the future have been ignored.

In his State of the Nation (Sona) address this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa said at least R7 billion had been recovered by the state as a result of the commission.

However, Casac executive secretary, Lawson Naidoo, said the National Assembly had failed to monitor and implement the commission’s recommendations.

“While we acknowledge there are some efforts underway to rebuild institutions after the height of state capture and to begin to professionalise the public administration, the pace and breadth of reform is inadequate - from developing a fit-for-purpose anti-corruption architecture, through addressing SOE (state-owned enterprises) governance failures, and more."