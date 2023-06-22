Bunny Khosa SGB pleads with community to protect newly-built R1.5m science lab

The governing body said the area experiences high crime rates, with residents prone to destroying infrastructure during protests including school buildings.

JOHANNESBURG - The Bunny Khosa High School’s governing body (SGB) appealed to the local community to take care of and protect the facility’s newly-built lab, despite the challenges it faces.

The school unveiled its R1.5 million science lab on Wednesday, which was donated as part of the Kruger National Park’s social legacy programme.

The governing body said the area experiences high crime rates, with residents prone to destroying infrastructure during protests, with criminals targeting local schools.

The governing body’s Abel Mabunda also sent a stern warning to the pupils about vandalising school property.

“Take it from the SGB. If you damage, it’s you that has to fix or your parent that deals with the damage.”

Mabunda said using the lab responsibly would ensure that pupils who attend the school in the future would still have access to it.