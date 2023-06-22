ANC says Mkhwebane's bribe claims 'devoid of any credible corroboration'

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane revealed that late ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson had approached her husband, soliciting a bribe of R600,000. This was in order to make the inquiry into her fitness to hold office 'go away'.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has thrown its weight behind MPs who allegedly solicited bribes from suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The party said that it was unfortunate that Mkhwebane has relied on hearsay while making the serious allegations.

This was in order to make the inquiry into her fitness to hold office "go away".

Mkhwebane alleged that the bribes were meant for Joemat-Pettersson, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and the inquiry's chairperson, Qubudile Dyantyi.

Briefing the media on the outcomes of the ANC's national working committee meeting, party secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula said that while the allegations of extortion by Mkhwebane were concerning, they should be substantiated with facts.

"The ANC is also concerned that the reputations of the chief whip and the chairperson of the inquiry are being subjected to attacks on the basis of hearsay, devoid of any credible and independent corroboration."

Mbalula further said that the alleged recordings of Joemat-Pettersson extorting a bribe from Mkhwebane's husband could not be verified.

"The ANC views the recordings purporting to reflect statements by the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson with concern. Regrettably, she is no longer in a position to explain or account."

The ANC further said that it would continue to support the work being done by the Section 194 inquiry.