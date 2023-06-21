Witness in Bongani Bongo corruption case says land deal was above board

Former State Security Minister and African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo and 16 others are currently on trial for fraud, corruption, money laundering and other crimes in the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The State’s case against former State Security Minister and African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo and 16 others has taken a knock.

Its first witness has told the court that as far as he’s aware, an allegedly dodgy land deal at the heart of the matter was in fact above board.

The case centres around allegations that they inflated the price of two farms that the Mpumalanga Human Settlements Department purchased for housing more than a decade ago and pocketed extra money themselves.

Bongo, a qualified lawyer, was heading up the department’s legal services at the time.

Under cross-examination, Thabo Mashile, the head of supply chain management for the department, was the first state witness to take the stand on Wednesday.

He told the court that, for its part, the department was happy with the price paid for at least one of the farms in question and that the purchase was "by the book".

He’s also denied that there were any misrepresentations about the price, reiterating his previous comments that the department actually negotiated down from the original asking price.

This is in contrast to what the State says - that it was secretly hiked up.

"Ja, as far as I’m concerned there was none because they agreed to lower their price to what we were proposing," Mashile said.

He further told the court that the Auditor-General too looked at these deals and found nothing untoward.