'We can’t afford an unsettled workforce': Eskom CEO defends employee wage hike

On Wednesday, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) criticised the wage hike agreed to last week, given that next month would be the sixth consecutive year that Eskom would post a financial loss.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom’s acting CEO Calib Cassim has defended a 7% wage hike for employees over the next three years, saying in these troubled times for the power utility, it was important to have a stable workforce.

On Wednesday, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) criticised the wage hike agreed to last week, given that next month would be the sixth consecutive year that Eskom would post a financial loss.

Scopa has also raised concerns about how Eskom will distribute its massive R400 billion debt among its three new subsidiaries, as the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday rubber-stamped the R254 billion Eskom Debt Relief Bill.

ALSO READ:

• Eskom Debt Relief Bill: Economist believes govt will take on all utility's debt

• De Ruyter shared no details of covert op's findings, Eskom board tells Scopa

• Eskom's legal head against instituting legal proceedings against De Ruyter

• Scopa told that 'theft, fraud, corruption and sabotage does exist at Tutuka'

• Not uncommon for CEOs to run independent probes, Eskom's legal head tells Scopa

• Nothing in De Ruyter's interview brought Eskom into disrepute, Scopa told

Acting Eskom CEO, who is also its chief financial officer, Calib Cassim, said that if municipalities paid their R60 billion debt, it would make a big difference to Eskom’s liquidity.

He has acknowledged that Eskom can’t survive without government’s regular bailouts to service its debt costs, saying annual regulatory price hikes were insufficient.

But Cassim said that the wage increase agreed to last week would not impact the company’s finances as severely as debt service costs, diesel expenditure and municipal debt.

"We can’t afford an unsettled workforce. It takes a lot of time out every year to negotiate with the unions and it now allows us to focus on the real and the most important priority for Eskom and the country."

Cassim said that about 10% of Eskom’s R400 billion debt would be transferred to its new transmission company.

The bulk of the debt will, however, remain within the generation business where it was originally raised.