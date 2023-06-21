Two children die in Hillbrow apartment fire

The children, believed to be aged between 5 and 7, were trapped in a locked apartment on the first floor after being left home alone. It's understood that residents fleeing the building were unable to help the children.

JOHANNESBURG - Two minors were burnt beyond recognition after a fire broke out at the Florence Nightingale flats in Hillbrow, downtown Johannesburg.

The children, believed to be aged between 5 and 7, were trapped in a locked apartment on the first floor after being left home alone.

It's understood that residents fleeing the building were unable to help the children.

Spoksperson for Joburg Emergency Services, Xolile Khumalo, said that while the fire later spread to the second floor of the abandonded building, no other injuries were reported.

She added that police investigations are yet to determine the cause of the fire.

"Upon arrival, they found that the two children who were left alone in the locked apartment had succumbed to death due to burn wounds. SAPS is on scene and will be conducting further investigation on the fire incident."