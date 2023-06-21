Technicians working to restore power supply to flood-hit Citrusdal

Residents have been left without power since Monday morning due to recent heavy rainfall in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Power supply to the town of Citrusdal may be restored during the course of Wednesday afternoon.

An announcement via the speaker system of a municipal traffic car told residents that the break in the electricity supply to the town might be reconnected on Wednesday.

"There is a possibility that the electrical power supply will be switched on today, please make sure that all your electrical applicants are switched off…this is only to prevent any of these appliances from getting damaged.”

On the ground officials said technicians have been airlifted to the site where the electrical fault is located outside the town.

Meanwhile, construction work is continuing at the collapsed section of the town‘s main entrance road.