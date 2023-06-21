SIU exploring ‘all legal options’ after Mabuyane qualifications probe interdict

Despite the setback caused by the court's decision, the SIU said it was optimistic about presenting its case when part B of the case, which is looking into the Eastern Cape premier's alleged fraudulent qualifications at UFH, is heard.

EAST LONDON - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said it was considering its legal options after it was interdicted from investigating Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane's academic qualifications.

Mabuyane is accused of fraudulently being admitted to the Master’s programme at the University of Fort Hare (UFH) and changing the M-Admin qualification to a doctorate.

President Cyril Ramaphosa instructed the SIU to investigate irregularities and corruption at the university.

While the court decision was seen as a setback for the SIU, it said it was optimistic about presenting its case when part B of the matter would be heard.

Part B deals with the merits of the case in as far as the admission into, and awarding of, a master’s degree.

The SIU is relying on its arguments in part B of Mabuyane's court application.

Should the SIU be successful in the second part of the application, the premier's interdict victory would be short-lived, as the interdict depends on the court’s ruling on part B of the application.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said they were encouraged by one of the paragraphs in the judgment.

"The SIU has noted that paragraph 83, which states: ‘Although the applicant contends that the SIU was malicious, there is no evidence of such malice’. The SIU will explore all legal options available to it.”

It’s unclear when the second part of Mabuyane’s application will be heard.