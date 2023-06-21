Ramaphosa: SA on track to achieve climate change goals via green hydrogen sector

Speaking at a business forum between SA, Denmark, and the Netherlands, the president said commitments made at the meeting would have a great impact on addressing the country's electricity shortage crisis, as well as its clean energy commitments.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said reforms that would ensure a competitive environment in the electricity generation sector were now in the works.

Ramaphosa said South Africa was on track to achieve its climate change commitments through investments in the green hydrogen sector.

The president was speaking at a tripartite working visit to South Africa by Denmark and the Netherlands.

The Netherlands committed R1 billion towards green hydrogen commitments, while Denmark partnered with South Africa to build capacity in wind energy.

As the country grapples with load shedding and its commitments towards clean energy, Ramaphosa said significant strides had been made in balancing the two.

Addressing a business forum between CEOs and companies from South Africa, Denmark, and the Netherlands Ramaphosa said the investment commitments made at the meeting would have a great impact in addressing the shortage of electricity in the country.

"I am encouraged by the enthusiasm, as well as the interest shown by the Netherlands and Denmark to work with South Africa in developing a green hydrogen economy.”

Ramaphosa said that through the investments, South Africa would be expanding the production of minerals and other metal groups that would be vital in the green energy sector.