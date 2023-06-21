Phaahla not surprised by heavy scrutiny of NHI Bill

The bill, which now requires NCOP adoption, has come under heavy scrutiny from various sectors, who question its affordability and how it could negatively affect the private healthcare sector.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla says it’s no surprise that the National Health Insurance (NHI) has generated a massive reaction from those with “vested interests”.

According to the minister, this is because the NHI Bill, which is now before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), will revolutionise and transform the way healthcare is funded, for all South Africans.

Phaahla was back in Parliament on Tuesday, seven days after the passing of the NHI Bill where he briefed the NCOP’s select committee on health and social services.

The bill, which now requires NCOP adoption, has come under heavy scrutiny from various sectors, who question its affordability and how it could negatively affect the private healthcare sector.

“This bill provides an enabling framework for massive reforms to the entire health landscape in our country, so it is no surprise that it has generated this massive and varied reactions, especially from those who’ve got vested interests”.

Phaahla and the department have tried to convince the committee that the bill won’t be a financial burden on poor beneficiaries, but it will be funded through some form of tax.