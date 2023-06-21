Parties demand answers to controversial businessman tender score with WC govt

Local opposition parties in the DA-led province recently grilled Premier Alan Winde over the matter, demanding to know how state-capture-linked businessman, Roy Moodley, was awarded a R282 million tender by his administration.

CAPE TOWN - Local opposition parties have demanded answers as to how a company linked to a state capture-implicated businessman managed to scoop a big tender with the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led Western Cape government.

Premier Alan Winde, who recently faced a grilling over this in the provincial legislature, said he wanted decisive action to be taken to root out entities and individuals implicated in corruption.

Winde said he was fuming when he found out that a company started by controversial Durban businessman Roy Moodley, Royal Security, was awarded a R282 million tender by his administration.

“Of course, lots of companies have been named in the Zondo Commission and nothing has happened and that really is the problem," he said speaking to CapeTalk earlier this month.

Winde said because there was no charge laid or prosecution, no red flag was picked up by the province’s supply chain team.

On Tuesday, he met with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Ministry of Justice, National Treasury, and the South African Police Service (Saps) to address these issues.

He said they discussed expediting the successful prosecution of criminal cases, particularly in matters that arose from and were flagged in the State Capture Commission Report.

Winde added that they could not be in a position where government tenders were being used to launder dirty money.