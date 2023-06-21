Humanitarian relief priority for WC flood-hit communities - MEC Bredell

At least two people have died and many left destitute following recent heavy rain across the province.

CAPE TOWN – Humanitarian relief is government's top priority as flood damage assessments continue across the Western Cape province.

This is according to local government and environmental MEC Anton Bredell.

The provincial disaster management centre said its teams were still hard at work providing relief to areas still waterlogged.

The provincial government has praised non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other partners who have assisted.

Bredell said they were still welcoming donations for those affected.

"We must not think now all of a sudden it's not going to rain much, that it's nice and warm out there, it's very cold. There's still a lot of impact on society and especially our informal settlements.

"So that will be the focus of our Social Development Department with NGOs and the partners, to see to it that we get soup, food, and blankets to them."