Higher than normal pupil absenteeism following WC floods, says edu dept

The provincial education department said it has received 99 weather-related infrastructure requests from 1 June to date, ranging from roof damage, leaks, and flooding.

CAPE TOWN - The provincial education department in the Western Cape said it was seeing higher than normal absenteeism in some parts of the province following the recent heavy rains.

According to spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, 51 schools were closed last Thursday in the Cape Winelands district due to flooding.

At least two people have died and many left destitute following recent heavy rain across the province.

READ MORE:

Hammond said most of the schools affected have since reopened and that only one school is expected to remain closed in the Croydon area for the rest of the week.

"The department has also received 99 weather-related infrastructure requests from 1 June to date. These requests report various levels of damage to schools like roof damage, leaks, and flooding," she added.