Gungubele confirms new deadlines gazetted for govt's digital migration plans

South Africa began its migration plan in 2006, setting itself a target to finalise the process to move from analogue to digital by 2011. But government missed the 2011, 2015, 2022 and early-2023 deadlines.

JOHANNESBURG - Government's digital migration plans have hit yet another snag, with new deadlines gazetted for the controversial and complicated process.

Households with analogue services above 694 megahertz have until July 2023 to install set-top boxes that will give their TV sets a digital broadcast signal after the analogue signal is taken offline.

The remaining households will have until December 2024 to migrate.



Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele announced the latest amendments at a briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The new dates, which have already been gazetted, comes as government tries to juggle policy, technical and financial issues, as well as litigation by some broadcasters.

While the final cut-off date has been set down for the end of next year, Communications Minister Mondli Gungubele said that government would take on a two-pronged approach.

"A two-step approach towards analogue switch-off is deemed to be a viable approach for the industry. This approach is accepted to be a win-win approach that will enable analogue switch off progress, release spectrum and allow key stakeholders to recover from post-COVID economic decline and load shedding impact."

The migration process is set to allow for more channels, better quality and efficiency of the spectrum.

The move will also put the country in line with international best practices.